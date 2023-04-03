No point of negotiations without elections: Imran: ‘PDM vs Constitution’

The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman and former prime minister Imran Khan has said that he would not negotiate with the government, and if talks were held, his party delegation would take part.

In an interview with Urdu News, Imran Khan said that he would not sit with those whom he called thieves and corrupt.

“The biggest problem of the country today is holding general elections in 90 days,” he said, and added that if the elections were not being held within the stipulated time, the chances of elections in October were also dim.

The PTI chairman said that if the talks were held, they would be held only on the issue of elections.

“If they don’t agree to the elections, then there is no point in negotiations. I have no contact with anyone, but I am ready to talk about holding the elections,” he continued. He criticised ex-prime minister Nawaz Sharif, and said that dividing the Supreme Court for his personal interests was an old strategy of him.

“By refusing to accept the decision of the Supreme Court, you give an impression that there was no Constitution and law in the country. But the entire nation would stand by the Supreme Court,” he added.

Imran said that in 2018 elections, PTI’s seats were reduced through a plan to manipulate the assembly. He also claimed that he knew who managed the PTI members.

He strongly criticised the PDM for refusing to accept the decision of the three-member bench of the Supreme Court, and said that the PTI would fully support the Supreme Court.

Meanwhile, talking to Leader of Opposition in Sindh Assembly Haleem Adil Shaikh and former governor of Sindh Imran Ismail, who called on him at his Zaman Park residence, Imran Khan urged the nation to get united to defend the judiciary. Imran gave the party leaders the task to contact political parties and civil society for the supremacy of the Constitution and upholding the rule of law.

He told them that the judiciary was under attack and they have to unite the nation to defend it.

Haleem ensured Imran that he would carry out the task entrusted to him and unite Sindh’s political, religious, nationalist parties and civil society.

A day earlier, PTI Secretary General Asad Umar had met Jamaat-eIslami chief Siraj ul Haq at the politico-religious party headquarter Mansoora Markaz in a bid to fuel the “save the Judiciary” movement.