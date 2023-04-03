SC can send PM packing in election delay case

The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Fawad Chaudhry, commenting on a crucial huddle of the ruling coalition in the centre over the election delay case in the Supreme Court, said the apex court could send Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif packing if the court orders are not implemented. In a statement, the PTI stalwart expressed his views on the top court’s proceedings, saying the SC had already issued its decision to hold elections in Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa within 90 days, adding that now this three-member bench is hearing a case relating to the implementation of that order. “If the court’s orders were not implemented, another prime minister could go home on Monday (today),” predicted Fawad. Fawad also said his party was considering to file a reference for cancellation of PML-N’s membership as a party. Taking to Twitter, Fawad said in sheer violation of Election Act a convicted fugitive was taking decisions of PML-N. He said the party (PML-N) had declared it would not accept Supreme Court’s ruling, this announcement itself was tantamount to an offence under Article 6 of the Constitution.