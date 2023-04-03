LHC to hear Imran’s petition to dismiss all cases today

Former prime minister Imran Khan’s petition to dismiss all cases against him was set to be heard by the Lahore High Court today (Monday). Justice Ali Baqar Najafi would preside over a two-member bench to hear the case. Imran Khan nominated the federal and Punjab government, as well as the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) and National Accountability Bureau (NAB) in the case. The constitutional plea was submitted through Barrister Salman Safdar. According to the petition, the government was targeting Mr Khan’s party, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), and was harassing them through similar cases on political grounds. The petition further argued that the government had filed over 100 cases against PTI chief, which

Amounted to an abuse of power. The petition stated that 121 false cases had been filed, which violated Articles IV, IX, Fifteen, and XVI of the Constitution.

PTI supremo’s petition requested the Lahore High Court to order the dismissal of all cases against him, call for the detailed records of all cases filed against him, and stop proceedings in the filed cases until the final decision of the case.

The petition also requested the court to order institutions where cases are registered to provide Imran Khan an opportunity to be heard by giving notice first and order the release of all arrested workers.

The LHC is also set to hear a contempt of court petition against Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) chief organizer Maryam Nawaz today.

The hearing would be presided over by Justice Baqar Ali Najafi on a two-member bench.

The petition was filed by lawyer Shahid Rana against the decision of the single bench, which dismissed the contempt plea filed against Maryam Nawaz.

The petitioner argues that Maryam Nawaz committed contempt of court during a media conference. The petition asks for the dismissal of the order of the single bench and the initiation of an investigation of contempt of court against Maryam Nawaz.