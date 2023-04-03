PDM seeks full court to resolve political crisis

Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) spokesperson Hafiz Hamdullah called for a full court to resolve political, constitutional, and judicial crises in Pakistan. In a statement released on Sunday, Hamdullah questioned why there were restrictions on the formation of a full court if it was not unconstitutional. He also argued that if elections in 90 days were a constitutional requirement, then fair and transparent elections, national security, and compliance with census and constituencies were also constitutional requirements. Hamdullah criticized certain lobby groups for ignoring these other constitutional requirements and pushing for elections to be held in instalments. He argued that those advocating for such a move could not be well-wishers of the country. He further questioned whether judges who did not support the formation of a specific bench were rebellious against the constitution. Hamdullah also raised concerns about justice being flouted within the four walls of the judiciary.