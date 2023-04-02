Wheat drive: food dept disburses over 35000 gunny bags

Food department has started distribution of gunny bags for wheat procurement drive as 35703 gunny bags disbursed among 76 farmers across the division so far. Deputy Director Food Shahid Khokhar while talking to APP here on Sunday said that the gunny bags distribution process was underway at 48 wheat procurement centres in Multan division. He informed that the wheat procurement drive would also be started within a couple of days as harvesting started in early sowing areas.

He said that the wheat growers were asked to get their wheat dry before bringing at centres as there was some humidity in the wheat due to current rainy spell. DD Food said that all the arrangements regarding whether procurement drive have been completed as over six lac metric ton wheat procurement target set for Multan division. DD Food said that 4,83,058 metric ton wheat storage would be done at open place while 1,55,449 metric ton wheat storage in covered place across the division.

Similarly, 1,84,558 metric ton wheat target set for Multan district, 95,764 metric ton for Lodhran, 1,28,185 metric ton for Vehari and 2,30,000 metric ton wheat to be procured in Khanewal district. The wheat procurement drive would continue till completion of the target while Rs 3900 per maund rated fixed by the government.