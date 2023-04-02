PTDC hopeful of boom in tourism sector

The Pakistan Tourism Development Corporation (PTDC) after taking numerous measures to promote tourism in Pakistan by projecting and marketing the country’s history, culture, arts and tourism, was hoping to achieve a boom in the tourism sector. After realizing the growth potential of the tourism sector in the country, the PTDC initiated devising policies, strategies and frameworks to attract tourists coming from various parts of the country and the world.

“Pakistan is rich with cultural heritage and potential for immense tourism due to its unmatched landscape, natural beauty, diverse culture, and cuisine,” said a press release issued by PTDC. “It is representing the country by organizing domestic and international events and exhibitions for assisting tourists with the provision of transport and accommodations facilities within the country.”

“The incumbent government has taken many initiatives to promote and revive the tourism industry to explore historical sites to yield desirable results in this sector. “”The Task Force on Tourism had already been formed to achieve milestones in the sector as it is contributing massively to the socioeconomic development of the country, it added. “A large number of tourists including local and foreign dignitaries are visiting Pakistan due to its diverse tourist sites.” “Due to the attention of the PTDC with the financial support of the present government, it is utilizing all available resources to evolve policies to facilitate tourists, said a press release.