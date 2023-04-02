Demand of mosquito nets increases despite exorbitant rates

The demand for mosquito nets has increased with the advent of the summer season despite exorbitant rates, as most of the people prefer these nets to protect themselves and their children from mosquitoes and other insects.

A large number of vendors have set up their stalls on the road side and many shopkeepers have also displayed mosquito nets outside their shops to attract customers.

The mosquito nets were available in five different sizes and colours with different rates starting from Rs1000 to 3,000 in the city and suburban areas. The shopkeepers and vendors have also announced the fixed prices of the nets and left no option for buyers to bargain.

A citizen Ghulam Muhammad on Sunday told APP that he had purchased a full-size mosquito bed net at Rs1200 last year but the rate has been increased to Rs 2,250 this year. He said that adjusting the net at his bed protect him from mosquito and other insects for proper sleep without any disturbance.

He said the rising rates of these essential items would be beyond the reach of a common man if there would be no check and balance on it.

Another citizen, Syed Imtiaz Aslam said that mosquito net was much needed for newborn babies to protect their soft skin from mosquito and other insects bites, adding he has purchased a small size mosquito net for his minor son at Rs1350.

A vendor at Syedwala bypass Arbaz Ali told that he used to purchase all sizes of mosquito nets from a dealer at high rates and he was getting minimum profit on it. He said the citizens also became selective and they used to spend more than an hour on bargaining for a mosquito net.

He said the sale of these nets was low as compared to the last year due to high prices. He said it was not possible to sell these items at the prices of last year as he could not afford a loss in his small investment business.

Another stall owner, Shafqat stated that the demand for summer season items including caps, gloves, sunglasses, umbrellas and mosquito nets have been increased at his stall.

He said the sale of these items has increased as most middle-class families prefer these items during the summer season, adding he has some permanent customers as he was running the stall at the same point for the last five years.

It was observed that there was no proper check and balance for fluctuating rates of these items.

The prices of summer season items were totally different at each stall, however, the quality of these items has also been noticed as sub-standard.