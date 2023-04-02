Almas Jovindah appointed as Executive Secretary to Forum of Pakistan Ombudsman, OICOA

The Honourable Federal Tax Ombudsman and President FPO Asif Mahmood Jah has announced the appointment of Almas Ali Jovindah as the Executive Secretary to the Forum of Pakistan Ombudsman, and OIC Ombudsman Association, effective immediately. The appointment of Mr. Jovindah is expected to bring a wealth of experience and expertise to the Forum, as it works to promote and protect the rights of citizens across the country.

The Forum of Pakistan Ombudsman is a key institution in the country, tasked with the mandate of addressing complaints and grievances against government agencies and departments. As such, the role of the Executive Secretary is critical to the Forum’s success, as it serves as the primary point of contact for the public, as well as other government and non-governmental organizations.

The Forum of Pakistan Ombudsman (FPO) was established in 2011 as a non-governmental, apolitical, independent and professional forum for Ombudsmen in Pakistan. The Forum was established keeping in view the need to improve coordination, promote capacity building and provide quality services for the common man. The idea to set up the FPO was discussed during the informal meeting of the Ombudsmen of Pakistan in 2011 and a consensus was emerged for the creation of a platform that would enable effective interaction between Ombudsmen within Pakistan and at the same time make it possible for them to reach out to Ombudsmen in foreign jurisdictions outside Pakistan.

Ms. Almas Jovindah brings a wealth of experience to the position, having previously served in various senior roles within the government and private sector. She has worked extensively in the areas of policy development, strategic planning, and project management, and is widely regarded as a seasoned professional with a proven track record of delivering results. Commenting on the appointment, the Federal Tax Ombudsman said: “We are delighted to welcome Mr. Almas Jovindah to the Forum of Pakistan Ombudsman. Her wealth of experience and expertise will be invaluable as we work to ensure that the rights of citizens are protected and upheld across the country. We are confident that Mr. Jovindah will excel in this role and look forward to working with her to deliver results for the people of Pakistan.”

Mr. Jovindah expressed his gratitude for the opportunity to serve as the Executive Secretary to the Forum of Pakistan Ombudsman, saying: “I am honored to have been appointed to this important position, and look forward to working with the team at the Forum to deliver on our mandate of protecting the rights of citizens across Pakistan. I am committed to working tirelessly to ensure that the Forum remains a strong and effective institution, and that the people of Pakistan have a voice that is heard and respected.”

The appointment of Mr. Jovindah comes at a critical time for the Forum of Pakistan Ombudsman, as it seeks to strengthen its capacity and enhance its effectiveness in addressing complaints and grievances across the country. With his wealth of experience and proven track record, Mr. Jovindah is well-positioned to help lead the Forum forward and to help deliver on its mandate of promoting transparency, accountability, and good governance in Pakistan.