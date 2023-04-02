Moin presents credentials to Mongolian president

Pakistan’s Ambassador to China, Moin ul Haque, presented his credentials to the President of Mongolia, Ukhnaagiin Khurelsukh, as Pakistan’s non-resident Ambassador at a ceremony in the Mangolian capital Ulan Bator on Saturday.

The ambassador conveyed greetings of Pakistani leadership and desire to strengthen relations between Pakistan and Mongolia.

The ambassador also held a meeting with the Mongolian Foreign Minister Battsetseg Batm and exchanged views on expanding cooperation in focused areas like textile, agriculture, etc.

He also extended an invitation to the Mongolian foreign minister to visit Pakistan.

During the visit, Ambassador Haque handed a copy of his credentials to Mongolian Deputy Foreign Minister Amratuvshin Gombosuren and discussed injecting new energy and substance into six-decade-old bilateral ties between the two countries.

Ambassador Haque also called on Mongolian Health Minister, S. Chinzorig and discussed cooperation in the health sector focusing on medical student exchanges, nurses training and supply of Pakistan’s medical and surgical equipment to Mongolia.