NHA officers get magisterial powers to control price hike along highways

An important meeting was held between Federal Minister for Communications Asad Mahmood and caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Syed Mohsin Naqvi at Chief Minister House, wherein it was decided to assign powers like that of Magisteriat to General Managers and senior officers of NHA with sole objective of controlling price hike of food items provided at service areas and rest areas located along Motorways and National Highways network. Federal Secretary Communications Captain ( R )Muhammad Khurram Agha , Chief Secretary Punjab , Chairman P&D, Additional Chief Secretary Home , Member Finance NHA Muhammad Tayyeb, Director to Minister Muzamil Tanveer and other senior officers were also present. The meeting agreed to undertake strict measures to control axle load limit for protection of NHA network . Chief Minister Punjab Syed Mohsin Naqvi issued order to Provincial Transport Department to ensure implementation of rules and regulations for controlling axle load limit to avoid overloading strictly. The meeting considerd proposal to launch coordinated operation for removal of encroachments on both sides of the GT Road. It was told in the meeting that provincial Government will start a comprehensive operation soon for removal of encroachments. Mr Asad Mahmood on this occasion emphasized upon the need of speedy issuance of vehicle fitness certificates in a more better way . Such steps of Punjab Government will help stop traveling of unfit vehicles on National Highways. Mr. Asad Mahmood said, our endeavor is to provide all possible travelling and civic amenities to the users of Motorways and National Highways . We are determined to provide environmental friendly Motorways and National Highways to the travellers.The Federal Minister further said, necessary measures are underway to control accidents on roads and provide people safe and sound journey.

Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Syed Mohsin Naqvi assured the Federal Minister of Communications Asad Mahmood that Punjab Government would extend all possible cooperation during construction of Muzaffar Garh-Mianwali MM Road . The Chief Minister Punjab commended the efforts of National Highway Authority for keeping road network in good condition . Mr. Asad Mahmood also appreciated the active role of Punjab Government for solution of Public problems at large.