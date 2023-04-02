Naqvi launches ‘Mera Pyara’ App to reunite lost ones with families

On the direction of Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi work on Punjab Police Public App ” Mera Pyara” has been launched in order to reunite lost ones with their loved ones.Mohsin Naqvi directed to make functional” Mera Pyara App” at the earliest. Missing children,elders, dementia and schizophrenia patients will be reunited with their legal heirs through ” Mera Pyara App”.” Mera Pyara App” will include details of biodata,picture,fingerprint, identity card and B form of missing children,other persons and their legal heirs.DNA tests of missing children, other persons and their legal heirs will also be conducted.On the direction of CM Mohsin Naqvi data of missing persons reports will be prepared across Punjab police stations.The data of children and other persons residing in orphanages, Darul Amans and other institutions will also be uploaded on the ” Mera Pyara App.” The citizens can upload their missing reports on the “Mera Pyara App” through their mobile phones, Front Desk, Tahafuz Markaz and Khidmat Markaz centres.Mohsin Naqvi commended the endeavours of CTO Lahore for getting reunited a missing child of Gujranwala for the last 6 years with his heirs.The father in search of the special child breathed his last but the mother kept on wandering in every nook and corner in search of her lost child..The special child for the last 6 years was waiting for his loved ones in the Child Protection Bureau office Gujranwala.Mohsin Naqvi during his visit to Gujranwala directed to trace legal heirs of the innocent child on which mother of the child was traced.Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi presided over a meeting at CM Office. Provincial Ministers Doctor Javed Akram,Amir Mir,Doctor Jamal Nasir,Chief Secretary, Inspector General of Police, CCPO Lahore, concerned Secretaries, Commissioner Lahore division,Chairman PITB,MD Punjab Safe Cities Authority and concerned officials attended the meeting.

Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi made a surprise visit to the free flour distribution centre established at Taj Palace Hall Harbanspura today.Mohsin Naqvi inspected arrangements being made for the citizens at the centre and ordered to further improve facilities for the citizens at the centre.Mohsin Naqvi directed that every citizen should be treated with respect coming at the centres and flour distribution process should be completed at the earliest.Mohsin Naqvi directed that provision of free flour to the elders should be ensured without any delay.Mohsin Naqvi also listened to the complaints of men and women present at the centre and issued on the spot directions for their quick redressal.Mohsin Naqvi inquired from men and women about arrangements being made at the centre and provision of free flour.Mohsin Naqvi ordered to increase facilities and arrangements at the centres according to the number of citizens. Mohsin Naqvi remarked that he is himself overseeing the historic flour package given by the Prime Minister Pakistan and the Punjab government.Caretaker CM Mohsin Naqvi acknowledged that the Provincial Ministers and Secretaries are playing a proactive role for proper monitoring of this package.Mohsin Naqvi remarked that significant improvement has occurred in the conditions at the centres owing to continuous and uninterrupted monitoring process.

Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi presided over a meeting at CM office. CM Mohsin Naqvi was given a detailed briefing about matters pertaining to the Akbar Chowk flyover project. It was informed during the briefing that no trees will be cut during the construction of Akbar Chowk flyover and PHA will buy the latest machinery for safe relocation of trees.Thousands of citizens of Johar Town,Faisal Town,Model Town and Township will be benefited with the construction of Akbar Chowk flyover.Mohsin Naqvi directed to complete the Akbar Chowk flyover project in the least possible time for public facilitation.Mohsin Naqvi directed to make excellent arrangements for smooth traffic flow during the construction of Akbar Chowk flyover project.Chief Secretary, Chairman Planning & Development Board,Secretary Housing,Secretary Environment, Commissioner Lahore division, CCPO Lahore,Chief Executive Officer Central Business District Authority,DG PHA,Deputy Commissioner Lahore,Chief Traffic Officer Lahore and concerned officials attended the meeting.