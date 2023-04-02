Ministry, Ahmed bin Dalmook’s office, Hayat Biotech join hands to streghten plasma sector

A collaborative effort in Pakistan between Hayat Biotech, the Ministry of National Health Services and the Private Office of HH Sheikh Ahmad Dalmook Al Makhtoum, will play a key role in setting up the plasma collection center at Islamabad.

Strategic outcomes of the meeting are aimed at sustaining ongoing efforts to establish a sound and efficient plasma sector in Pakistan.

Islamabad, Pakistan, April XX, 2023 – Hayat Biotech, one of the leading biotechnology companies in the MENA region, is formalizing joint efforts with the Ministry of National Health Services and the Office of Sheikh Ahmad Dalmook Al Maktoum, for the establishment of a state-of-the-art plasma collection center in Islamabad.

Senior officials from both entities recently met with Pakistan’s Prime Minister, Shahbaz Sharif, to discuss details around the launch of the plasma project, deployment of the joint teams, and the way forward. The Prime Minister lauded their efforts and was very forthcoming towards investment from the UAE entities. This comes as part of the country’s ongoing efforts towards building a robust plasma sector. Initiatives underway are aimed at making up for the global decline in plasma collection and to meet increased demand for life-saving plasma-based therapies.

Earlier this year, the Ministry of National Health Services signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Hayat Biotech and the Sheikh’s office to boost plasma collection in Pakistan, taking a phased approach in rolling out the collection centers while simultaneously building the nation’s technological capabilities and capacity for long-term operations. More recently the Ministry approved guidelines associated with the collection, logistics and storage, fractionation and import of finished plasma goods. The Government through the MOH has taken initiative to set-up he first of its kind plasma collection center in RBC Islamabad which the support of the UAE entities and will help Pakistan produce life saving drugs since as Immunoglobulin and Factor 8 amongst other IVIG medicines.