‘Pathaan’ director finally talks about ‘boycott calls’ before film’s release

Pathaan director Siddharth Anand finally opens up about the film receiving boycott calls before its theatrical release.

Talking about the same, Anand reveals that team Pathaan was not at all scared to the boycott calls, neither it affected the film.

“We were not scared. We knew that there was nothing objectionable in our film.” “When we were in Spain, I chose that costume randomly. We never gave it too much thought. The colour was looking nice. It was sunny, the grass was greener and the water was blue and the orange colour was looking good. We thought when the audience would watch it they would understand that our intent was not wrong”, added the director.

Ahead of the Pathaan release, most of the people were demanding for the ban of the film claiming that it has objectionable content that is hurting the sentiments of the Hindu community. A major backlash was received over Deepika Padukone’s orange saffron that she wore in song Besharam Rang.

Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika and John Abraham’s action-packed film took over the box office by a storm. The film earned over INR 1000

crore worldwide. Meanwhile, director Siddharth Anand is currently working on his next film Fighter with Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone, reports Indiatoday.