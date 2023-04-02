Pakistani players are the best T20 players: Shahrukh Khan

An old video from 2010, showed Bollywood king Shahrukh Khan where he could be seen advocating for Pakistani cricketers, as he wanted them to be a part of Indian Premier League (IPL).

The “DDLJ” star said that Pakistani cricketers are super when it comes to T20 matches.

Pakistani singer and actor Ali Zafar, shared the mentioned video on his official Instagram. The clip was from the time when SRK was the joint owner of Kolkata Knight Riders and he was facing pressure while choosing the players.

While discouraging the auction of Pakistani cricketers he said that he considers it very disrespectful. He added that he personally wanted to add Pakistani cricketer Abdul Razzaq to his team. King Khan also revealed that 11 Pakistani cricketers were shortlisted for team but at the end none of them were selected.

IPL always faces backlash over removing Pakistani cricketers from the teams and Shahrukh also faced immense criticism when he tried to side with Pakistani cricketers.

King Khan said that considering the issues between India and Pakistan, IPL should have handled the issue better, he added, “The stakes are very high and I truly believe that Pakistani players are the best T20 players in the world.

They are the champions, they are wonderful.” The “Don” lead also said that despite the political issues between the two states, “Sports should be left alone.”