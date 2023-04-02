Kendall and Bad Bunny share embrace after sushi dinner

Kendall Jenner is keeping company with Bad Bunny. Two weeks after their joint hang with Justin and Hailey Bieber, the Kardashians star and the “Dakiti” rapper were spotted stepping out together again. On March 7, the duo were joined by a group of friends-including Kendall’s sister Kylie Jenner and longtime family pal Taco Bennett-as they went out for dinner at Los Angeles hotspot Sushi Park. For the occasion, Kendall, 27, bundled up a long olive-colored coat and black pants. Meanwhile, Bad Bunny, 28, rocked a letterman jacket, tan pants and a blue L.A. Dodgers baseball cap.

As the night came to an end, Kendall didn’t seem too shy with PDA. Before hopping into her car, the model leaned in and wrapped her arm around Bad Bunny’s neck, pulling him close for an embrace. The outing comes more than three months after a source told E! News that Kendall had split with her boyfriend, NBA star Devin Booker, “due to their busy schedules.”

During the two years they were together, Kendall and Devin, 26, experienced bumpy patches in their relationship. Most notably, the pair broke up in June following a trip to Italy for Kourtney Kardashian’s wedding, but reconciled later that summer.

“They worked out their issues and decided they want to move forward and be together,” a separate source told E! News in July. “They moved on and it’s going really well.” Kendall has not publicly addressed the nature of her relationship with Bad Bunny, though it’s unlikely that she will speak out in the near future. After all, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum has said in the past that she prefers to keep her love life out of the spotlight.

“No offense to my older sisters at all, but I think that Kylie and I specifically have had the opportunity to watch our older sisters go through marriages and relationships and break-ups and do them pretty publicly,” Kendall explained in 2021. “It was personal preference from a really young age. I think it makes my life a lot easier and our relationship a lot better, to be honest…I just feel like it’s a private matter and not for anybody else to judge or know.” E! News reached out to Kendall and Bad Bunny’s reps for comment but hasn’t heard back.