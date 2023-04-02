Selena Gomez praises Francia nearly six years after kidney donation

Some friendships are nothing short of lifesavers. More than five years ago, Selena Gomez received a second chance at life when Francia Raísa voluntarily donated a kidney to help with her close friend’s Lupus battle.

Now, the “Same Old Love” singer is reiterating just how selfless the act was from her “best friend.”

“I will never ever, ever be more in debt to a person than Francia,” Selena shared in the March 10 episode of Apple TV+’s Dear… “The idea of someone not even second-guessing to be a donor was unbelievably overwhelming.”

Selena recalled the moment Francia agreed to get tested to see if she could be helpful. Within three days, the pair discovered they were a match.

“It was one of those moments where I felt watched over,” Selena explained. “I know I was so, so, so lucky. I understand that that doesn’t happen for a lot of people and I know the outcome of some of those situations and how serious they are, so I do not take it lightly that it’s happened to me that way.”

Since the donation in June 2017, Selena and Francia have each received matching tattoos with the date of the kidney transplant.

Selena also publicly thanked Francia while accepting Billboard’s 2017 Woman of the Year award at the Billboard’s Women in Music event.

“To be honest,” she said, “I think Francia should be getting this award because she saved my life.” But last year, Selena faced criticism from some fans who thought she wasn’t giving her friendship with Francia enough attention.