Matthew Koma trolls Joel Madden for his birthday

Non-friendly exes are so yesterday! That’s why not only is Hilary Duff on good terms with her ex Joel Madden, but so is her husband Matthew Koma. So good, in fact, that the two have been known to hang out with the Good Charlotte singer and his wife, Nicole Richie. Therefore, when Joel turned 44 March 11, Koma paid tribute to him on social media. “Happy birthday @joelmadden,” he wrote on his Instagram Stories. “Grateful for you and our friendship @joelmadden.” Matthew, 35, included in his posts a pic of himself and the birthday boy at an outdoor party as well as a photo of themselves walking Joel and Nicole’s two German Shepherds, Roki and Xavi. Matthew also shared a throwback photo of Joel and Hilary, 35, taken at a Zac Posen fashion show in New York City in September 2006, two months before the former couple split following a two-year relationship. Matthew also addressed the elephant in the room. “It’s not even that weird that you dated my wife @joelmadden,” he wrote. “It just makes me feel closer to you.” Joel reposted most of Matthew’s posts, not including the one showing his wife. A day before his birthday, he gave Hilary’s husband a shoutout of his own, promoting SoCal Sound radio’s month-long Artist in Residence tribute to the fellow musician for the month of March on his Instagram Stories. Hilary and Matthew’s friendship with Joel and Nicole, 41, had captivated fans’ attention in 2022, when a photo of the four out with fellow couples Pete Wentz and Meagan Camper and record producer Josh Abraham and Gina Abraham on a group “date night” went viral.