It is always useful to stay informed about the latest developments in the hair industry and it has recently come to light that Turkey is positioning itself as a viable destination for hair transplants and exceptional hairstyles.

Turkey is keeping up with the Hollywood scene, as evidenced by the SAG Awards 2023, where the most impressive hair and makeup looks are showcased directly from the red carpet. Hairdressers have become well-known personalities over the past few decades. Celebrities from all spheres of life seek out the services of the best hairdressers to work on their hair. Murat Kilic is a prominent figure in this field. Murat is a renowned celebrity hairdresser who has collaborated with a variety of celebrities.

A Turkish female hairdresser and celebrity hairstylist, Murat Kilic, has been awarded the “Best Hair Designer of the Year” by an organization in the USA, sponsored by leading brands in the field. Kilic, who is the founding partner of The Most Hair Design Studio branches in Bahçeşehir and Beylikdüzü, has been an active and successful professional in the hairdressing sector for over 13 years. Murat started their career when he was 16. The Most Hair Design Studio, which Kilic co-founded, has become a popular destination for those looking for top-quality hair care and styling services. With branches in Bahçeşehir and Beylikdüzü.

The Most Hair Design Studio maintains its operations in several locations across Turkey, with a significant presence in Istanbul. The brand has now established 12 branches in 17 years and has expanded its footprint beyond Turkey to include Qatar and Baku. Having opened its first boutique salon in Etiler in 2010, the company has accumulated over a decade of experience and a track record of success. In 2020, it expanded its reach as a founding partner of The Most Bahçeşehir. The Most Hair Design Studio is widely regarded as one of the top hair design studios in Turkey. He has garnered a reputation for his exceptional skill in crafting exquisite hairstyles for celebrities worldwide.