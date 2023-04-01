Big relief for Salman Khan in 2019 journalist assault case

The Bombay High Court of India quashed the criminal proceedings against Bollywood star Salman Khan and his bodyguard, based on the journalist’s complaint in 2019.

As per the reports from Indian news agencies, the high court, on Thursday, struck down the criminal proceedings against the actor and his bodyguard by a magistrate court, upon the complaint lodged by a journalist.

According to the details, the single judge of justice Bharati Dangre heard the petition of the accused and questioned if the due procedure was followed by the complainant before getting the process issued by the magistrate court.

It is pertinent to note that journalist Ashok Pandey had lodged a complaint against Khan, alleging that he got into a scuffle with him after he tried to take his videos and photographs while cycling in Andheri. The complaint also mentioned that his bodyguard snatched the journalist’s mobile phone and threatened him, which left him in trauma, hence, filing the initial complaint to the police.

Khan was then summoned by the magistrate court in April, however, he approached the High Court and sought to quash the summons and criminal proceedings against him. Senior advocate Aabad Ponda of the actor informed the bench that the complainant had made ‘improvements in his complaint before the magistrate’ and there were ‘procedural lapses as the complaint was not properly verified as stipulated in the Code of Criminal Procedure’, and hence the case itself should be quashed. Justice Dangre noted that ‘there had been improvements in the complaint and proper procedure was not followed while issuing the summons hence it was quashing and setting aside the same’.