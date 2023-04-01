Britney Spears and Sam Asghari spotted without wedding rings amid split rumors

Britney Spears and her husband, Sam Asghari have been all over the headlines after rumors of troubles in their marriage been making rounds on the Internet. Amid the divorce rumors, Asghari was seen without his wedding ring as he stepped out solo on Thursday.

Sparking concerns over their marriage, the fitness guru, 29, was clicked without his wedding ring as his index finger was visible while he pulled his car keys from his pocket in Los Angeles. Britney, 41, who is currently on vacation with her friend and longtime manager Cade Hudson, was also spotted without her wedding ring on Tuesday, just days before Asghari was seen without his.

The couple’s marriage came under scrutiny as earlier this month, the Toxic singer shared posts remembering the good times before her third marriage.

“Throwback to Mexico… before I got married … so happy and silly here!!!” she confessed to her fans. The caption did not go unnoticed by fans, who commented: “So she’s not happy now?’

Britney and Asghari got engaged in September 2021 after she was freed from the 13-year conservatorship. The pair tied the knot in June last year.