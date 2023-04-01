Dia Mirza wishes 14th birthday to Samaira with a lovely post

Dia Mirza dedicates a special post for her 14-year-old step daughter Samaira’s birthday.

Dia shared an adorable picture of her and Samaira. In the picture, the two of them can be seen together travelling in jeep amidst a jungle safari. Her stepdaughter can be seen resting her head in the Dia’s lap.

While sharing this adorable photo, the actress pened a heartwarming note, she wrote: “It’s our baby girls 14th birthday. Sam, may you always know that your safe space is in our arms. We will always love you, protect you and hold you close. Have a magical day and year ahead jaan. I carry your heart in my heart.” Samiara is Mirza’s husband Vaibhav Rekhi’s daughter from his first marriage.

After getting married, the duo welcomed their cute little baby boy Avyaan to the family.

Even though, Samiara is a stepdaughter to the Sanju actress, but this heartwarming post shows that they both have adjusted well with each other and they are one big happy family. On the work front, Dia Mirza was last seen in socio-political film Bheed along with Rajkumar Rao and Bhumi Pednekar. The film is directed by Anubhav Sinha, reports Pinkvilla.