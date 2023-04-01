Sara Ali Khan would love to work with Kartik Aaryan in ‘Aashiqui 3’ if offered the part

Sara Ali Khan said she would be open to reuniting with Kartik on Aashiqui 3. But she hasn’t been offered the part in the upcoming romantic film as yet. After they starred together in Love Aaj Kal (2020), fans are keen to see Sara Ali Khan and Kartik Aaryan again on the big screen. Kartik’s upcoming film Aashiqui 3 still does not have a female lead and many fans are hoping to see Sara opposite him. The actor recently shared that she would love to work in the film with Kartik, but she hasn’t been offered the film as yet. The shoot for Aashiqui 3 is expected to begin in December with Anurag Basu as director. Sara is already working with Anurag on his other film, Metro In Dino. The anthology film will tell the story of four loving and heartwarming intertwined stories in modern India. It also stars Aditya Roy Kapur, Anupam Kher, Neena Gupta, Pankaj Tripathi, Konkana Sensharma, Ali Fazal and Fatima Sana Shaikh. Both films also have a common co-producer with T-Series.