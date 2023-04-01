I have zero friends in media: Veena

A recent interview for local news saw renowned actor and television personality, Veena Malik, share how she has a difficult time opening up to others. Sitting across from the host, the Bigg Boss 4 star also sheds light on when she does feel at ease.

“I’ve been a part of the big industry, across border and here – for a very very long time,” began Malik, “but I have zero media friends. I don’t have the type of friendship with everyone that we text or talk about, or we would roam around together. I personally feel that I’m very shy. If you tell me to go outside and eat, and I’m getting a lot of attention or something, I can’t eat. My food doesn’t digest.”

“And the second reason is that I’m an introvert. It’s impossible for me to open up to people, especially if there’s no camera,” she added with a laugh. “I think camera is something around me that I feel really, really peace with – that I feel like expressing myself as an artist. But if anyone wants to know me personally, that’s near impossible. In school, I just had one best friend and it took three-four years to develop that friendship.” Despite the controversies surrounding her, Malik has managed to establish herself as a prominent figure in the entertainment industry. Her fans appreciate her for her boldness and outspokenness, while her detractors criticise her for her provocative behaviour. Nevertheless, there is no denying that Malik is a force to be reckoned with in the world of entertainment.