Gigi makes rare commenting about co-parenting Khai with Zayn Malik

From dusk till dawn, Zayn Malik and Gigi Hadid are putting their daughter first. Despite having called off their romantic relationship, the pair is still making an effort to peacefully co-parent two-year-old Khai Hadid Malk. In fact, as the supermodel recently shared with The Sunday Times, she schedules her work commitments for “when Khai is with her dad.” “That she can be with both parents,” the 27-year-old added, “makes me very happy.” A source close to Gigi confirmed to E! News in Oct. 2021 that she and the One Direction alum had called it quits, just over a year after welcoming their daughter. The split news emerged amid a reported family dispute between Zayn and Gigi’s mom, Yolanda Hadid. According to a police report filed in Pennsylvania-where the former couple is raising Khai-and obtained by E! News, Zayn allegedly “grabbed and shoved” Yolanda “into a dresser causing mental anguish and physical pain.” Zayn, 30, denied the allegations and pleaded no contest to four counts of harassment. While Gigi has not directly addressed the incident between her mom and ex, she has made it clear that she and the “Pillowtalk” singer are on good terms, even giving him a shout-out on Father’s Day. When asked for her advice to those who are on their own co-parenting journey, Gigi told The Sunday Times, “Just keeping the importance of the child’s happiness at the forefront. You have a long life alongside this person.”