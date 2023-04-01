Bestway Cement inaugurates its Line-I of 2.3 million TPA at Mianwali

Bestway Cement Limited, Pakistan’s largest cement producer achieved yet another milestone. The Company commenced production and despatches of cement at its greenfield plant in District Mianwali. The plant is Bestway’s 8th production line with an annual production capacity of 2.3 million tonnes of cement. The state-of-the-art and most environmentally friendly plant has its own Waste Heat Recovery Power Plant of 9 MWs and 20 MWs of Solar Power generation thereby meeting more than half of its energy requirement through green and renewable means. Bestway being the leader in water conservation was the first in the country to employ the Air Cooled Condenser (ACC) Systems, and the Mianwali plant too has its own ACC system. This, alongwith rain-harvesting, should enable the plant to eliminate its reliance on ground water for industrial use. A simple ceremony was held at the plant premises to celebrate the occasion which was attended by the Chairman, Bestway Group, Sir Mohammed Anwar Pervez OBE HPk, the Group’s CEO, Lord Zameer M. Choudrey CBE SI Pk, the Group’s Director Finance, the Honourable Haider Choudrey, Managing Director Bestway Group Pakistan, Mr. Irfan Sheikh, the Company’s senior officials and delegates from the plant suppliers, Sinoma.