The most exclusive spiritual retreat in the world

Spiritual seekers with high demands should not miss out on this wellness experience. Taking place on a hidden peninsula called Saint Jean Cap Ferrat on the French Riviera, known as the playground for billionaires and celebrities, retreat host and spiritual coach Asim Aliloski invites a limited number of heart-driven globetrotters to this sanctuary every year.

According to the Global Wellness Institute, the world’s wellness economy is expected to rise from a $4.4 trillion market in 2020 to a $7 trillion market in 2025. While wellness tourism currently accounts for $436 billion of this total, it’s projected to soar in the coming years predicted to be a $1.1 trillion industry by 2025.

Spiritual coach and advisor Asim Aliloski is the founder of the first-class spiritual retreats on the French Riviera. He says that people have learned a lot about making money and accomplishing things in life. But more and more people also want to know how to live at peace, heal emotions, master energy, and reconnect to their divine nature.

However, if you can have this experience in your private luxury villa on the French Riviera with your own chef, a butler and VIP treatment to refocus, rethink and recharge again, it’s even better. “I have created this sanctuary in the south of France for all lifestyle gurus who want to restore optimum health and well-being like never before.”, says Asim who has been named one of Forbes Magazine’s “Top 10 Business Coaches 2022” and Elite Award’s “Spiritual Coach of The Year 2023”.

If you can afford 100,000 USD a week, you will pamper yourself in a private front beach villa located somewhere between the capital of Nice and Monaco while illuminating your body, mind and soul. Asim Aliloski is an Austrian-born bestselling author, international speaker, psychic healer, spiritual business & money mentor, and multi-award-winning empowerment coach. Asim has been named one of Forbes Magazine’s “Top 10 Business Coaches 2022”, Brainz Magazine’s “Global 500 Influential 2022”, and International Elite’s “Spiritual Leader of the Year 2023”.

In addition to being an insightful coach, Asim is a spiritual leader with psychic abilities who strives to help people maximise the power of consciousness and ignite their divine spark.

At age 26, he founded his coaching business to assist companies and organizations in restoring harmonic structures of purpose, peace, and prosperity. The native Viennese with Macedonian origins combines in his work universal spiritual teachings with intuitive business coaching and holistic life mentoring. Growing up in an underprivileged family living on welfare, Asim has mastered becoming a globally recognised new thought leader.