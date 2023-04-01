Cheval Maison at The Palm Dubai is a sight to behold

Cheval Collection, one of the UK’s leading brands for luxury long and short stay serviced apartments, is due to open its very first international property, Cheval Maison – The Palm Dubai on 15 April 2023. Cheval Maison – The Palm Dubai is an all-apartment boutique property located on the trunk on the iconic Palm Jumeirah. The property consists of 131 contemporary apartments ranging from one to three bedrooms, as well as an opulent three-bedroom penthouse, all with fully equipped kitchens. Each apartment is designed to be a tranquil respite away from the bustling city; most apartments come with their own terrace or balcony with views of the Dubai Skyline, while a 24-hour gym and rooftop pool are offered for more active guests. The property invites families, business travellers, and couples to live like a resident in this vibrant destination city. Guests will benefit from a full hotel-style service, with an expert 24-hour front office team to assist with restaurant reservations, attraction bookings, and transport, as well as a full range of dining options in the property itself, including poolside service, from Dubai restaurant, The Lighthouse.