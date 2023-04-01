Health ministry criticized for poor patient care at Polyclinic

The members of the National Assembly on Friday criticised the Ministry of National Health, Services, Regulation and Coordination for poor patient care, and inefficient medical facilities at the Polyclinic Hospital of the federal capital.

During the question hour session of the 51st session of the National Assembly, MNA Aliya Kamran of Muttahida Majalis-e-Amal Pakistan (MMAP) raised her objections on the reply submitted to her queries related to healthcare facilities at the Polyclinic Hospital.

Kamran said, “The facts presented in the answer to my questions painted a rosy picture that is contrary to the ground realities. Doctors are not available on their seats and improper testing facilities are adding more to the agony of the ailing masses.” She pointed out that there was no Grade-20 officer of the Health Ministry present during the proceedings and sought a reply from the parliamentary secretary.

MNA, Muhammad Jamal-ud-Din of MMAP, in his supplementary question, said he had visited the Polyclinic hospital where there was a huge rush of patients and poor cleanliness arrangements, especially in the paediatrics ward. Parliamentary Secretary for National Health, Services, Regulations and Coordination, Dr Shazia Sobia Aslam Soomro responded that during the Covid-19 pandemic, there was a huge influx of patients at the Polyclinic hospital and a lack of doctors and medicines.

She added that the Ministry had made efforts to cover up many of the deficiencies and was trying to improve service delivery in the hospital.

“The Polyclinic extension is under construction at G-11 sector that will help resolve many of the issues related to service delivery and improved quality of medicare facilities,” Dr Soomro said.