Petrol price to remain unchanged for next fortnight

The government has decided to keep unchanged the price of petrol and diesel for the next fortnight, Finance Minister Ishaq Dar announced Friday. “…we got the recommendation of increasing the price of petrol and diesel from the regulatory authorities,” the finance minister – who took charge in September last year – said during a televised address. But FinMin Dar said his ministry has decided to keep the price of the two most used petroleum products stable after consultations with Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif. As the government saw some “room” to provide relief to the masses, it has decided to reduce the prices of kerosene oil and light diesel oil by Rs10 per litre, to Rs177.73 per litre and Rs174.68 per litre, respectively. The prices will come into effect at midnight and remain effective till April 15. The decision comes as the masses are suffering from historic inflation, which stands at 31.55%, a nearly 50-year high, making it difficult for people to make ends meet. The price of petroleum products stands at record-high levels as Pakistan meets its oil needs through imports, and the rupee has been hitting new lows against the dollar, resulting in higher fuel prices.