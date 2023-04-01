PM convenes allies huddle to review current crisis

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has decided to call a meeting to discuss country’s political and constitutional affairs with allies parties on Saturday.

The coalition leaders will give suggestions to get out of the current ‘constitutional crisis’. The legal team will also brief the coalition leaders on Supreme Court cases.

The allies huddle will also review the role of the Supreme Court of Pakistan Chief Justice of Pakistan Umar Ata Baandial amid Constitutional crisis.

Sources claimed the coalition government will repeat the demand of the Supreme Court to form a full court. It has been decided that federal government chalk out future strategy with consensus.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Friday invited the United Arab Emirates-based firm Hayat Bio-Tech to invest in Pakistan’s renewable energy sector and assured that the government would extend all possible facilitation in this regard.

The prime minister, in a meeting with a delegation headed by the Hayat Bio-Tech Chairman and a member of the UAE ruling family Sheikh Ahmed Dalmook al Maktoum, welcomed the keen interest of Hayat Bio-Tech to invest in Pakistan’s pharmaceutical sector, especially in vaccine manufacturing.

Welcoming the delegation, PM Shehbaz said the brotherly relations between Pakistan and the UAE were deeply rooted in history. He underlined that Pakistan attached great importance to further expanding brotherly ties with the UAE in diverse, fields including trade and investment.

Sheikh Ahmed Dalmook al Maktoum said they were aware of the huge investment potential of Pakistan and the UAE was looking forward to further expanding its footprint in the energy and health sectors.

He expressed a keen desire to further expand the UAE’s investment portfolio in Pakistan. He also briefed the prime minister about their ongoing 1200 MW power plant project undertaken in collaboration with the Sindh Government which would be a hybrid power plant of solar and wind energy.

Federal Minister for Finance Muhammad Ishaq Dar, Minister for National Health Services Abdul Qadir Patel, PM’s Special Assistant Tariq Fatemi and senior officials of the relevant government departments also attended the meeting.

Separately, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Friday directed the authorities at the flour distribution centres to remove the hurdles faced by citizens in the verification of their Computerized National Identity Cards (CNICs).

The prime minister stated this during his visit to a flour distribution centre, where the federal government is providing free-of-cost flour bags to needy persons.

PM Sharif asked the relevant authorities to chalk out a facilitatory mechanism for the person who could only present the photocopy of his CNIC in case the original card was gone missing.

The prime minister, in this regard, sought a report to be presented to him by evening suggesting an alternative way.

He directed setting up a priority in the distribution of flour bags among aged persons and women.

It was also decided to give away two flour bags instead of one so that the people do not need to visit the distribution centres frequently.

Flanked by Information Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb, the prime minister took a round of the flour distribution centre and interacted with the people waiting to receive the free flour bags.

He lauded the commissioner and deputy commissioner of Islamabad for the excellent arrangements made at the flour distribution centre.

He expressed satisfaction with the proper seating arrangement for the people to avoid making them stand in long queues.

The prime minister lauded the Commissioner and deputy commissioner of Islamabad and expressed confidence that all related operational issues would be addressed on an urgent basis.