‘Dungeons & Dragons Honour Among Thieves’ — a great time at the movies

Dungeons And Dragons Honour Among Thieves review: Chris Pine and Michelle Rodriguez lead a pack of charming thieves in this ‘epic’ action comedy. At first glance, everything about Dungeons And Dragons: Honour Among Thieves suggests it’s yet another soulless, hollow, capitalise-on-existing-IP Hollywood B-movie. The kind of forgettable flick we’ve seen a hundred times over. Empty movie calories designed to sell popcorn, led by actors and movie stars driven by contractual obligation rather than creative satisfaction. And yet, just as the various shape-shifting druids and evil sorcerers in this movie will tell you, appearances can be deceiving. Despite all indications to the contrary, Dungeons and Dragons is bursting with personality. Based on the popular fantasy roleplaying game of the same name, this movie is a triumphant testament to what crackling comedy can do to uplift the sameness of a templated blockbuster. It’s near impossible not to submit to the comedic charms of the Game Night director-duo John Francis Daley and Jonathan Goldstein (the Jons?), who also wrote this movie alongside Michael Gilio. These are filmmakers who take their refusal to take this subject matter seriously, very seriously. Together they craft a zany heist flick set in a familiar world of monsters and magic, but one that unapologetically wears its silliness on its sleeve.