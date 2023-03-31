Veena shares she runs her Twitter account on her own

Well-known actress, model and host of Pakistan showbiz industry Veena Malik has said I handle my Twitter account myself, no other journalist or anyone else is handling my Twitter account. Political tweets are mostly seen on Veena Malik’s Twitter account and many believe that only her name is being used on the account and she does not run her own account. Recently in an interview given to private TV channel, the famous actress clarified that she handles her own Twitter account and the tweets on it are of her own. She said she likes to share her thoughts herself, so no other journalist or anyone else is handling her Twitter account.

She added that I don’t even have a team, but if people think much, let them think.