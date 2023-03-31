Kylie Jenner and Khloe Kardashian bring kids to friend’s birthday party that’s straight out of a fairytale

Once upon a time, Kylie Jenner, sister Khloe Kardashian and their children were whisked away to a whimsical land for a celebration.

The Kylie Cosmetics founder, her son Aire Webster, 13 months, and daughter Stormi Webster, 5, and the Good American founder and her eldest daughter, True Thompson, 4, and niece Dream Kardashian, 5, attended a Disney fairytale-themed third birthday party for family friend and Relatively Nat & Liv star Natalie Halcro’s daughter Dove. Kylie and Khloe shared images of their day out with her kids on their Instagram Stories March 4. Kylie included a selfie video showing herself carrying Aire as well as a clip of Stormi posing with Yris Palmer’s daughter, Ayla, 5, in front of a decorative castle. Khloe shared a video of True, Dream and Dove in front of it as well, along with a clip of the three playing in a ball pit. Both sisters shared glimpses of the storybook decór, food and drink at the party, where Disney songs played in the background.

On March 5, the day after the party, Khloe also shared a few pics of True and Dream posing in their party dresses and chic jackets on Instagram. She captioned her post, “They played no games.” Dream’s dad Rob Kardashian, who rarely posts on social media and keeps away from the spotlight, commented with five emojis of smiley faces with hearts and two blue hearts.