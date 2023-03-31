Court suspends Imran’s non-bailable warrants

A lower court on Thursday suspended the non-bailable arrest warrants of PTI chairman Imran Khan till tomorrow in the woman judge threatening case. Additional Session Judge Sikandar Khan heard the appeal filed by the former prime minister against the decision of judicial magistrate Malik Aman who issued non-bailable arrest warrants against Imran Khan last day. Imran Khan’s counsel Faisal Chaudhry Advocate said that there were threats to the life of his client during his appearance. The administration had changed court location due to the threats, he said. After hearing arguments, the court suspended the arrest warrants of Imran Khan till tomorrow and also served notices to the respondents. Meanwhile, a lower court granted one-time exemption from attendance to PTI Chief Imran Khan in Toshakhan criminal case and adjourned the matter till April 29. Additional Sessions Judge Zafar Iqbal issued a two-pages order regarding today’s hearing. The order said that as per the lawyers, security had been withdrawn from former prime minister Imran Khan.

There was a risk to the life of the PTI chairman if he arrived at ‘kachehri, they said. The court order said that it was supposed to hear arguments on the maintainability of the case this day. There was no need for Imran Khan’s appearance so far, it added. It further said that the court was granting a one-time exemption to the former prime minister from appearance after viewing legal aspects. There was also a strike of the Islamabad Bar Association and respondents wanted adjournment, it said. The order said that the defence lawyers had requested the court to adjourn the hearing till after Eid. The court had sought arguments on the maintainability of the case on April 29. It said that the copy of order dated March 13, had been missed on March 18, in judicial complex. However, the respondents had a verified copy of that order.