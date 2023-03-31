Daily Times

Your right to know Friday, March 31, 2023


Bolsonaro returns to Brazil for first time since election loss

AFP

Three months after leaving for the United States in the final hours of his term, Brazil’s ex-president Jair Bolsonaro returned home Thursday to reenter politics — complicating life for his successor and nemesis, Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva.

The far-right ex-army captain, who skipped town two days before Lula’s inauguration on January 1, arrived back in Brasilia on a commercial flight from Orlando, Florida.

Scores of supporters waving the Brazilian flag — one of Bolsonaro’s symbols — were at the airport arrival area to welcome him, shouting and singing the national anthem, despite authorities’ moves to block a planned welcome rally. “We’ve been waiting for this moment for a long time. We’ve been looking forward to it since January 1,” Eva Melgaco, a 46-year-old beautician, told AFP.

However, Bolsonaro left discreetly through another exit. Flashing a thumbs-up to TV cameras, he entered a motorcade that headed for the headquarters of his Liberal Party (PL), flanked by police cars.

