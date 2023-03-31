GB Police can’t provide VIP security outside province: IHC

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Thursday declared that the Gilgit-Baltistan Police could not provide VIP security outside the jurisdiction of the province.

Justice Mohsin Akhter Kayani heard the case filed by the GB Chief Minister Muhammad Khalid Khurshid Khan against the Interior Ministry’s notification to impose ban on him for bringing his security personnel outside the GB.

During the hearing, Additional Attorney General Munawar Dogal produced the rules regarding the security of the VIPs, which were approved by the Federal Cabinet during the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf government in September, 2021.

He said the provision of security to VIPs was the responsibility of the relevant provinces only.

The court accepted the stance and declared the Interior Ministry’s notification as lawful.

The Interior Ministry in a notification on March 24, imposed ban on the GB CM for taking his security outside the province.