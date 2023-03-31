Riphah University VC receives Sitara-e-Imtiaz

Riphah International University is proud to announce that its Vice Chancellor, Prof. Dr. Anis Ahmad, has been awarded the prestigious Sitara-Imtiaz by President of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan.

This award has been granted to Prof. Dr. Anis Ahmed, in recognition of his outstanding contributions as a religious scholar and his devotion to the study and dissemination of Islamic knowledge.

Prof. Dr. Anis Ahmad is a well-respected social scientist with a global reputation and holds the esteemed position of founding Vice-Chancellor at Riphah International University. Prof. Dr. Anis Ahmed has dedicated his life to promoting Islamic education and values, and under his leadership several education institutions have been established in Pakistan and abroad, He has published over 90 research papers. His recent books include: Jinnah; Islamic vision of Pakistan, Al Fatihah: a thematic study, Issues in Islamic Society and state and Gender, Law and Society in Islam. He was earlier awarded fellowship by University Science Malaysia and Honorary Professorship by University of Kyrgyzstan. Under his Leadership Riphah International University has become one of the top universities in Pakistan.