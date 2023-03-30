Deepak Pandey to make biopic of Begum Nawazish Ali

Bollywood filmmaker Deepak Pandey will make a film on the life of Pakistani host, writer and actor Ali Saleem aka Begum Nawazish Ali. According to Indian media reports, Ali Saleem’s life story is inspiring as he bravely faced the challenges of his life.

There are strong chances that Bollywood actors Mallika Sherawat will be seen in the lead role in this film as Deepak Pandey says he wants Mallika Sherawat to play the role of Ali because this role requires an actor who has a bold and strong personality.

According to the filmmaker, he has also contacted Mallika Sherawat for this role in the film, but the final announcement will be made in the coming days.

According to Indian media, this film will be released on OTT platform.

It should be noted that Ali Saleem was inspired by the late Benazir Bhutto, the first woman prime minister of the Muslim world, and hosted a TV show by dressing up as a woman and inviting celebrities from various fields.

Begum Nawazish Ali also participated in the Indian reality show Bigg Boss Season 4.