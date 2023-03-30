Mod Sun breaks silence on Avril Lavigne breakup

So much for their happy ending. Just days after it was confirmed that Avril Lavigne and her fiancé Mod Sun had broken up nearly a year after getting engaged, the “Flames” musician is breaking his silence on their split.

“In 1 week my entire life completely changed,” Mod Sun captioned a Feb. 28 Instagram carousel of photos showcasing himself on stage. “I just know there’s a plan for it all. I’ll keep my head up + always listen my heart, even when it feels broken.”

The rocker, who is currently on tour in the U.S., added, “Being surrounded by love every night on tour has been an absolute blessing. I have the best friends in the entire world, thanks for always having my back. See you on stage.”

Avril’s rep confirmed to E! News on Feb. 21 that the two had called it quits after nearly three years together. However, a rep for Mod Sun told E! News that the pair “were together and engaged as of three days ago when he left for tour so if anything has changed, that’s news to him.”

Their breakup also came after photos surfaced of the “Girlfriend” singer hanging out with Tyga and a group of friends during a late night outing in Malibu, Calif. However, according to a source close to the situation, Avril and the rapper are “just friends.” Prior to their split, Mod Sun, 35, shared insight on his relationship with the Grammy nominee, 38.

“I have found such a partner in this world to go through the chaos that life gives you,” he told E! News’ Francesca Amiker Feb. 12. “I have found that person. I’m with a real grown woman who has gone through it all 10 times over and she makes me a better person.” As for Avril, she revealed last year that when she met Mod Sun as a collaborator for her 2020 album, Love Sux, she didn’t expect for love to sweep her off her feet again. “I was like, ‘I need a break from relationships, I’m gonna check out,'” she told E! News at the 2022 Grammys in April. “That didn’t last very long, a couple days, then I got myself a boyfriend.” Which wasn’t all that much of surprise by then, seeing as how the month prior to her Grammys appearance-she officially became more than just a girlfriend.