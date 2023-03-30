Adam Levine shares rare look into his and Behati’s family life after welcoming baby #3

This family of five will be loved. Less than two months after Adam Levine and Behati Prinsloo welcomed their third child together, the Maroon 5 frontman offered a rare look into his private life at home. “It’s zone defense as they say,” he joked while appearing on iHeartRadio’s On-Air With Ryan Seacrest March 3. “It goes from man to man to zone. It’s like this and that. Here we go. Boom, boom, boom. It’s awesome. I love the chaos. I embrace the chaos.” With three kids-including daughters Dusty Rose, 6, and Gio Grace, 5-keeping them busy, Adam is considering giving in to his inner suburban dad. “I pushed harder for the minivan,” he told Ryan Seacrest. “I see a minivan as you just bought into a whole new thing. You can make a minivan whatever you want it. It doesn’t have to be your mom’s Chrysler Town & Country. It can be this spectacular spaceship and fun.” If anyone can prove you can be a rockstar and drive a minivan, it’ll certainly be Adam, especially as he and Maroon 5 head back to the recording studio. “We are working on something that is unbelievably cool,” Adam shared. “I’m most excited about this thing than I’ve been in a long time. It’s definitely music…We’re right in the middle of it, but just know I think it’s one of the coolest things we’ve done and very different.” While Adam isn’t sharing specifics on Maroon 5’s future plans, the rock star and his wife are providing sneak peeks into their latest family memories.