Shepherd, Joseph take West Indies to South Africa series win

JOHANNESBURG: Romario Shepherd’s late batting assault and a five-wicket haul by Alzarri Joseph took the West Indies to a series-clinching seven-run win against South Africa in the third Twenty20 international at the Wanderers Stadium in Johannesburg on Tuesday. Shepherd slammed 44 not out off 22 balls to lift the West Indies from 161 for eight to 220 for eight, sharing an unbeaten ninth wicket stand of 59 off 26 balls with Joseph, who made 14 not out. Fast bowler Joseph then took five for 40 as South Africa were restricted to 213 for six.

New West Indies T20 captain Rovman Powell said the players had responded to his call “to be fearless, to be natural – but you have to be smart too. The guys were excellent in this series.” Joseph, who missed the second match in Centurion when South Africa achieved a world record run chase of 259, struck crucial blows when he took the wickets of T20 stars Quinton de Kock (21) and David Miller (11). Joseph effectively wrapped up the match in the penultimate over when he dismissed top-scorer Reeza Hendricks for 83 and followed up with the wickets of Heinrich Klaasen and Wayne Parnell.

“We made a total and it was up to the bowlers to defend it,” said Joseph, who was named player of the match. “I thrive on the opportunity to make an impact.” The last two overs of the West Indian innings were match-changing as Shepherd and Joseph scored 17 off Wayne Parnell and 26 in the final over bowled by Kagiso Rabada. “We would have liked to wrap up the last two wickets but bar the last two or three overs we were really good with the ball,” said South Africa captain Aiden Markram.