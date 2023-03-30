Warwickshire ropes in Hassan Ali for County Cricket 2023

LAHORE: Warwickshire Cricket Club on Tuesday announced that Pakistani pacer Hassan Ali would be joining the side for the upcoming County Championship 2023. The Warwickshire club took to Twitter to share the exciting news that the experienced pacer will join them on April 1. “Want some good news? Hassan Ali arrives on Saturday!” the cricket club tweeted. In reply, Hassan shared his excitement. Hassan will be playing the T20 Blast, including the knockout stages, and County Championship fixtures till the end of July. Last year in November, Warwickshire signed the pacer for the first four months of the championship. He represented Lancashire in the early stages of the 2022 County Championship. He took 25 wickets at 20.60 including two five-wicket hauls. Hassan, who has represented Pakistan in 22 Tests, 60 ODIs, and 50 T20Is, will be available to the national team during his county season stint. If he gets selected for Pakistan’s white-ball squad against New Zealand or in ICC Test Championship fixtures against Sri Lanka in July, he will travel to join the national team.