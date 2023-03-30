Haris Rauf ‘appointed’ DSP in Islamabad

LAHORE: The Islamabad Police on Tuesday appointed Pakistan’s fast bowler Haris Rauf as a goodwill ambassador and gave him the honorary DSP rank. Taking to Twitter, Rauf shared his excitement and wrote: I’m truly honoured to be appointed as a goodwill ambassador of the Islamabad Police and an even greater honour to be able to wear this uniform as our heroes who lay their lives in the line of duty! Rauf thanked Islamabad IG Dr Akbar Nasir Khan and the Islamabad police for recognising his services to Pakistan. “I am thankful to IG and Islamabad police for making me their goodwill ambassador,” he said. “Whenever they need me, I will always be available to them,” he added. Meanwhile, the Islamabad police chief said that it was an honour for them to have Rauf as their ambassador. “Since Haris is from Islamabad, it is an honour for us to make him our ambassador. Rauf, who used to play tape ball cricket in Rawalpindi, rose to fame after he was picked up in open trials held by Pakistan Super League (PSL) franchise Lahore Qalandars. Qalandars invested in Rauf and sent him to Australia under their player development program. He then featured in Big Bash League (BBL) before making his T20I debut for Pakistan in 2020. Soon, Haris became the identity of Qalandars and also led Pakistan’s bowling unit alongside Shaheen Shah Afridi. Currently, he is the main bowler in Pakistan’s team. Rauf alongside Shaheen also played an important role in Qalandars’ back-to-back PSL title victories. It is worth mentioning here that in February this year, fast bowler Naseem Shah has been appointed as Goodwill Ambassador of Balochistan Police.