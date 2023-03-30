Every citizen entitled to equal protection of law: Khurram

Minister for Power Division Engineer Khurram Dastgir on Wednesday said every citizen of Pakistan was equal before the law and entitled to equal protection of law as per article 25 of the constitution.

Supporting the amendments proposed by Mohsin Dawar in the Supreme Court Practices and Procedure Bill, 2023, the minister said the House was going to mark history regarding sovereignty of the parliament. It was mentioned at the start of the constitution that the elected representatives of the people held the highest authority after Almighty Allah, he said.

He said that every elected representative in the House was here for protection of rights and securing of future to their voters.

He said that the bill would only bring transparency in judicial system but it was also longstanding desire of the masses.

It would also bring collective wisdom in judicial authority. He congratulated the members for this landmark legislation.

No importance given to parliament during tenure of IK-led government:Sindh Information Minister Sharjeel Inam Memon has said that no importance was given to Parliament during the tenure of Imran Khan-led government, instead, he promoted sit-ins and long marches.

In a statement on Wednesday, he said Pakistan and the nation have faced many challenging times in its 75-year history, but no example would have been found of the situation that Imran Khan and PTI have created in the country.

Sharjeel further said that Imran Khan repeatedly violated the constitution and law. Parliament, Election Commission, courts, economy, media and journalists are being targeted by Imran so as to damage the reputation of all, he said. He said that since 2013, Imran Khan has promoted uncertainty in the country, which scared investors.

He said that the people of the country are suffering today due to the consequences of all wrongdoings of Imran Khan. He said that the nation should decide whether Imran Khan is more important than Pakistan and the constitutional institutions of the country. ANP criticizes PTI for ill-conceived policies in health sector: Provincial President Awami National Party (ANP), Aimal Wali Khan on Wednesday criticised that the ill-conceived policies of the PTI government in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa had negatively impacted the healthcare system in the province.

In a statement issued, he said that the previous government should be made accountable for wrongdoings committed in the past ten years, adding that those who gobbled and looted public money with impunity should be brought to justice. Wali claimed that KP people were deprived of health facilities that were available to them before 2013. He said that ANP would disclose the corruption of the previous government and expressed hope that courts would also take notice of the corruption in the health sector.