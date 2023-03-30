Kamyana for full use of IT based facilities to ensure crime fighting

Capital City Police Officer Lahore Additional IG Bilal Siddique Kamyana, on Wednesday visited Punjab Safe Cities Authority. Chief Operating Officer Punjab Safe Cities Authority Kamran Khan welcomed CCPO Lahore Bilal Siddique Kamiana. CCPO Bilal Siddique Kamyana presided over a high level meeting of senior police officers of Lahore Police district in Punjab Safe Cities Authority. DIG Operations Afzal Ahmad Kausar, COO Punjab Safe Cities Authority Kamran Khan, SSP Operations Sohaib Ashraf, SP Security Dost Muhammad, all SsP of Operations and Investigation Wings, SP Dolphin Squad Zohaib Ranjha, SP CRO Ayesha Butte and other concerned officers attended the meeting. Chief Operating Officer PSCA Kamran Khan briefed the CCPO Lahore Bilal Siddique Kamyana in detail regarding the aims and objectives of Punjab Safe Cities Authority, it’s working and services provided to Lahore police and other departments. Kamran Khan informed that PSCA has been providing the latest information technology based services to Lahore police for control and smart policing. CCPO Bilal Siddique Kamyana appreciated the services of Punjab Safe Cities Authority regarding the maintenance of law and order in the city, crime control and traffic management. Bilal Siddique Kamilyana said that the Lahore Police should make full use of the IT based facilities of the Punjab Safe Cities Authority to ensure effective crime fighting.

The facilities provided by PSCA have proved to be very helpful to Lahore police in crime prevention and detection. CCPO Lahore further said that all units of Lahore Police should make further improvements in emergency response, traffic management, counter surveillance, crime control and service delivery through electronic evidence through CCTV cameras of PSCA. CCPO Bilal Siddique Kamiana said that the Punjab Safe Cities Authority’s CCTV cameras have greatly helped police in the arrest of thieves, dacoits and dangerous proclaimed, targeted offenders and court absconders with the use of face recognition and vehicle owner tracing technology. Bilal Siddique Kamyana stressed upon the investigation wing officers to use video evidence collection through PSCA to improve the investigation process and solve the cases in time frame. Bilal Siddique Kamyana was informed that more than 01 lakh 85 thousand locations of the city have been linked by mapping more than six lac private cameras. CCPO Lahore continued and said that under the new night patrolling plan of Lahore Police, SsP and SDPOs would monitor the location and performance of all patrolling teams including Dolphin Squad, Police Response Unit and Police stations from Punjab Safe Cities Authority on a daily basis. Bilal Siddique Kamiana said the movement of Dolphin Squad, Police Response Unit and police station patrolling teams would be monitored through LTE advanced technology satellites sets as well as the working of personnel posted at all Entry and Exit police check posts of the city would be checked through body cameras and LTE satellites.