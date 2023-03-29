In the loving memory of Qavi Khan

Veteran actor Qavi Khan, who was under treatment in Canada for a kidney-related disease passed away at the age of 80.

Born on 13 November, 1942 in Peshawar, Muhammad Qavi Khan had a very long career in performing arts.

He began his career as a child artist from Radio Pakistan Peshawar in 1952 and then shifted to Lahore where he got a break in 1964 and played lead in PTV’s first ever play Nazrana and then he never looked back. He was a regular in theatre as well and had been performing since 1961. In the next stage he went to the film world and kept on acting in movies till 2022.

Qavi Khan even ventured into film production but by 1980 had more flops than hits to his credit. Disappointed with his film career he returned to TV and this shift benefitted him. Knowing that his days as a lead were over, Khan experimented with different roles.

His dialogue delivery was excellent and he had command over his expressions and body language.

In his professional life he acted in many plays including Lakhon Mein Aik, whereas Andhera Ujala had earned him immense fame across Pakistan. His other TV plays include Fishaar, Lahori Gate, Muthi Bhar Matti, Baityaan, Cinderella, and Durr-i-Shahwar.

Some of his films include Mauhabbat Zindagi Hai, Chand Suraj, Sarfarosh, Kalay Chor, and Zameen Asman. The government awarded Pride of Performance in 1980 and Sitara-i-Imtiaz to Qavi in acknowledgment of his services to the country and the showbiz industry.