Rabi Pirzada finally sells portrait of Maryam Nawaz after two-year struggle

After two long years, former singer Rabi Pirzada finally found a buyer for her handmade portrait of Maryam Nawaz, daughter of former Pakistani Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif.

Pirzada took to Twitter to announce the sale, thanking one of her followers who had purchased the painting. The portrait had previously failed to attract any buyers for two years, prompting Ms Pirzada to express her frustration on social media.

In a tweet from earlier, Ms Pirzada shared a photo of the painting, along with the caption, “since two years no one bought the painting of Maryam Nawaz while Imran Khan’s sketches get sold right away”. She went on to say that she intended to use the proceeds from the sale of the portrait to help the poor and encouraged anyone interested in purchasing the painting to contact her.