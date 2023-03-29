Experts propose establishmemt of Agricultural Machinery Testing Facility Centers

Experts from ANTAM, UN-CSAM, Engineers & Senior Management officers from CABI and Punjab Agriculture Department Field Wing, Visited PMAS AAUR

Experts from Asian & Pacific Network for Testing of Agricultural Machinery (ANTAM), UN Center for Sustainable Agriculture Mechanization (UN CSAM), Engineers & Senior Management officers from CABI and Punjab Agriculture Department Field Wing, Visited, PMAS-Arid Agriculture University Rawalpindi to collaborate for the establishment of Agricultural Machinery Testing and Standardization Center at the University.

During the visit of delegation Prof. Dr. Qamar-uz-Zaman proposed to Establish Agricultural Machinery Testing Facility, Standardization and Certification Centers in different zones to Promote Agricultural Mechanization in Pakistan.

He said that the Agricultural Machinery Testing and Standardization Center will not only come up with a machinery Performance Rating System, but will guide the prospective users in the selection of agricultural machinery according to tested performance.

While highlighting the importance of this center he said that providing better and standardized agricultural machinery to our farmers, it will also enable them to increase their per acre agricultural production. Pakistan is currently facing a very serious wheat crisis, to deal with, we have to take every step that will help us to deal with it, he said.

After visiting laboratories, center for precision agriculture, engineering workshops and detail discussions the Delegation expressed their keen interest for mutually collaboration in development of machinery testing & calibration procedures, formulation of standardization procedures & codes, skill development, capacity building of machinery operators, licensing, certification and introducing latest and emerging technologies with PMAS-AAUR.