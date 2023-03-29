Tea imports reduce by 6.54% in eight months

Tea imports into the country during the eight months of current financial year reduced by 6.54 percent as compared the imports of corresponding period of last year. About 159,552 metric tons of tea valuing $396.449 million imported from July-February, 2022-23 as compared the imports of 177,613 metric tons costing $423.857 million of same period last year, according to the data released by Pakistan Bureau of Statistics here on Tuesday. During the period under review, the imports of spices also went down by 34.31 percent as it was recorded at 102,898 metric tons worth $104.158 million as compared the imports of 102,869 metric tons costing $158.560 million of same period last year. During the period under review, the imports of dry fruits and nuts decreased by 43.43 percent and recorded at 35,448 metric tons valuing $26.895 million as against the imports of 70,045 metric tons valuing $47.702 million of same period last year. However, during the period under review the imports of wheat un-milled into the country grew by 16.36 percent and over 2.202 million metric tons of the grains worth $875.919 million imported as compared the imports of 2.094 million metric tons valuing $752.765 million of same period of last year. It is worth mentioning here that food group exports from the country during last eight months of current financial year decreased by 6.08 percent as compared the exports of the same period last year. During the period from July-February, 2022-23, food commodities valuing $3.226 billion exported as compared the exports of $3.434 billion of same period lat year. Meanwhile, imports of food goods into the country year on year basis reduced by 12.25 percent in February, 2023 as compared the same month of last year. The food goods costing $703.774 million imported during the month of February, 2023 as compared the imports of $801.981 million of same month last year. However, food imports into the country during last eight months of current financial year grew by 3.98 percent as the country spent $6.687 billion on the imports of different food products to fulfill local requirements as against the imports of $6.431 billion of same period of last year.