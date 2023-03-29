Why SC’s 4-3 verdict was changed to 3-2?

PML-N Senior Vice President Maryam Nawaz on Tuesday raised questions over Supreme Court’s March 1 verdict on a suo motu case about the elections in Punjab and Khyber-Pakhtunkwa, asking why the apex court’s “4-3 verdict was changed to 3-2”. In a tweet from her official handle, the ruling party leader apparently referred to the SC hearing of a petition filed by the PTI against the Election Commission of Pakistan’s (ECP) decision to delay elections in Punjab till October 8. “Before deciding about the election, it will have to be decided why 4/3 [verdict] was changed to 3/2? What were the motives behind it and who was involved?” the PML-N leader questioned. Referring to the dissenting note of the apex court judges, Maryam further said that no decision by the apex court would by accepted forcefully before clearing the ambiguity surrounding the apex court’s March 1 verdict on Punjab and K-P polls. On Monday, Maryam hailed the order of two judges of the apex court who questioned the unbridled powers of the top judge of the country on constituting benches, among other things, saying it was a “victory” of PML-N’s narrative about “bench fixing”.

The Sharif family scion was referring to Justice Syed Mansoor Ali Shah and Justice Jamal Khan Mandokhail’s order through which they not only raised objections on the unfettered powers of the chief justice of Pakistan (CJP) on taking suo moto notice but also expressed that making benches by the CJP alone to hear cases was nothing but a “one-man show”.

“Justice Mansoor Ali Shah and Justice Mandokhail’s decision today is a victory for our narrative about bench fixing,” the PML-N leader said while presiding over a meeting of party’s spokespersons, asking “if the bench-making is not fair, how the decision can be considered fair”.